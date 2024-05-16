[Photo News] Protecting mudflats

Most Popular
[Photo News] Protecting mudflatsBy Korea Herald
Published : May 16, 2024 - 13:55
Over 300 employees of GS Caltex and their families planted 10,000 East Asian seepweeds, which enhance mudflats' carbon capture capacity and carbon absorption rates, in the Ramsar site at the Julpo Bay Tidal Flat Ecological Park in North Jeolla Province on Sunday, the South Korean oil refiner said Thursday. The eco-friendly project began in April when the company launched the campaign to encourage employees to buy 3.3 square meters of the mudflat to prevent reckless development of the natural site. (GS Caltex)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
