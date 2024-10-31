Uzbek delegate stresses multidimensional ties between S. Korea and Uzbekistan

Uzbek Ambassador to South Korea Alisher Abdusalomov (right) poses with Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young, gifting him a souvenir after Abdusalomov's speech at the Global Business Forum held in Seoul on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

Relations between South Korea and Uzbekistan have climbed to new heights, with the two sides continuing to set new milestones as bilateral ties mature, Uzbek Ambassador to South Korea Alisher Abdusalomov said at the Global Business Forum in Seoul on Wednesday.

In the forum’s sixth weekly session held Wednesday, the delegate explained the strong partnership that Seoul and Tashkent have fostered since Uzbekistan declared independence in 1991 and the two countries' establishment of diplomatic relations the following year.

“Since gaining independence, Uzbekistan has prioritized establishing strong diplomatic relations with leading nations, including the Republic of Korea. Over time, this relationship has flourished into a special strategic partnership, built on mutual respect and shared goals,” Abdusalomov said, referring to the upgrade in the bilateral relationship during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit in June.

“The 19 summit meetings held between our heads of state, have resulted in meaningful agreements across political, economic and technological fields,” he added.

According to Abdusalomov, over $7.5 billion worth of investments are being made by nearly 800 joint ventures by the two countries, and bilateral trade volume hit $2.5 billion last year.

The delegate also said that the two countries' selection of a number of fields in which to strengthen cooperation was “setting a new milestone in the countries’ relations.”

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Mirziyoyev agreed to prioritize cooperation in mineral resources, semiconductors, chemical industry, engineering, smart agriculture, infrastructure and urban development, and modern and safe energy. The ambassador added that Korean businesses and state-run funds have already played important roles in those fields.

“This agenda is supported by an expanded partnership with Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund, which now totals over $3 billion in joint projects, with an additional $2 billion planned for various infrastructure development projects, including procurement of high-speed trains.”