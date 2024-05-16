Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist

    Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist
  2. 2

    Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China

    Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
  3. 3

    Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady

    Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
  4. 4

    Do Korean doctors make too much money?

    Do Korean doctors make too much money?
  5. 5

    OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear

    OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear
  1. 6

    Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia

    Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia
  2. 7

    S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education

    S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education
  3. 8

    Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?

    Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?

    [KH Explains] Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?
  5. 10

    NewJeans to headline palace show

    NewJeans to headline palace show
지나쌤

[Photo News] Kyobo Life meetup

By Korea Herald

Published : May 16, 2024 - 13:54

    • Link copied

Kyobo Life Insurance CEO and Chair Shin Chang-jae (center) poses for photos with insurance consultants at the 2024 Kyobo MDRT Day, held at the insurer’s training institute in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. The MDRT, which stands for Million Dollar Round Table, brings leading life insurance professionals together. Around 490 Kyobo MDRT insurance consultants were in attendance. At the event, Shin said, "Insurance consultants are more than just sellers of insurance products, but those who back up families," encouraging the consultants to care sincerely for their customers. (Kyobo Life Insurance)

More from Headlines