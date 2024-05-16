[Photo News] Kyobo Life meetup

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kyobo Life meetupBy Korea Herald
Published : May 16, 2024 - 13:54
Kyobo Life Insurance CEO and Chair Shin Chang-jae (center) poses for photos with insurance consultants at the 2024 Kyobo MDRT Day, held at the insurer’s training institute in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. The MDRT, which stands for Million Dollar Round Table, brings leading life insurance professionals together. Around 490 Kyobo MDRT insurance consultants were in attendance. At the event, Shin said, "Insurance consultants are more than just sellers of insurance products, but those who back up families," encouraging the consultants to care sincerely for their customers. (Kyobo Life Insurance)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
