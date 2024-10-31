[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone sets record in Japan with concert DVD

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Zerobaseone claimed all three top spots on Oricon’s weekly video charts with its concert footage, said agency WakeOne Entertainment Thursday citing the Japanese tally. The band’s Blu-ray and DVD edition of its fan concert in Japan topped Oricon’s Weekly DVD, Bly-ray Disc and Music DVD/Blu-ray Disc rankings at the same time, a first for an international artist. The videos are of the nine members’ first such event held in March in Yokohama for which they put on stage 11 songs including its first single in Japan “Yurayura -- Unmei no Hana.” The single sold over half a million units in the first week and topped Oricon’s Weekly, Weekly Combined and Monthly Single Rankings. On Nov. 29, the band will kick off its first overseas tour Timeless World in Aichi, Japan. Blackpink’s Rose, Jisoo hit milestones with solo songs

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink generated 200 million views on YouTube with the music video for her mega hit “APT.,” The Black Label said Wednesday. She achieved the feat in barely 12 days, breaking the record for a K-pop female solo singer, after reaching 100 million views in five days. The single was released on Oct. 18 and swept all music charts at home as well as iTunes Top Songs Chart in 40 regions. It notched No. 1 spot on Spotify’s top singles chart global and in the US and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 8 and UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 4, earning her the best chart success for a K-pop female artist.

(Credit: Blissoo) (Credit: Blissoo)

Meanwhile, Jisoo logged 1 billion plays on YouTube Music with solo single “Flower,” a first for a K-pop solo act. “Flower” is the title track from her solo single “Me,” a two-track release from March last year that became the first million-seller from a female soloist in K-pop history. DAY6 expands world tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

DAY6 added six cities to its ongoing third international tour, announced label JYP Entertainment Thursday. The band will go live in Kaohsiung, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Los Angeles and New York, expanding tour Forever Young to 16 cities across the world for 21 concerts in total. The band of four embarked on tour -- its first in over 4 1/2 years -- in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct. 5 and performed in three cities in Indonesia until Oct. 20, all to a sold-out crowd. It will resume travelling late next month and is likely to add more concerts soon. The quartet release ninth EP “Band Aid” last month which climbed atop Melon’s Top 100 with focus track “Melt Down.” In the meantime, leader Sungjin is dropping first solo studio album “30” on Nov. 5 and will hold first solo concert in Seoul on Nov. 8-10. TXT unveils 7th EP teaser trailer

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)