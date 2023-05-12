 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 13, 2023 - 16:05       Updated : May 13, 2023 - 16:05

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

(US)

Opened April 26

Animation/Adventure

Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

A 2023 computer-animated adventure film based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise tells a story of Mario and Princess Peach getting ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”

(US)

Opened May 3

Action

Directed by James Gunn

The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket, and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.

“Dream”

(South Korea)

Opened April 26

Drama

Directed by Lee Byeong-heon

Yoon Hong-dae (Park Seo-joon), a professional soccer player-turned-coach, is put on disciplinary probation after becoming involved in an unexpected incident and is tasked with coaching the South Korean national soccer team for the Homeless World Cup tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

“Suzume”

(Japan)

Opened March 8

Adventure/Animation

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
