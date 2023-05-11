[Today’s K-pop] Billlie to drop 1st single in Japan next week

(Credit: Mystic Story)

Girl group Billlie will officially debut in Japan on May 17 with the single “GingaMingaYo (the strange world) – Japanese ver.),” according to agency Mystic Story on Thursday. It uploaded a group photograph of the bandmates coordinated in blue tones on the day. The titular track from the upcoming single is a Japanese-language version of its hit song from last year. The seven-member act will host a showcase in Tokyo on May 20 and will also greet fans at a series of in-person events including an autograph session. Moon Sua, however, will be absent from the promotional activities, as she has been taking a break since her brother, Moonbin of Astro, passed away last month. Red Velvet postpones Thai concert

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet put off its concerts slated to be held in Bangkok this weekend. SM Entertainment apologized Thursday for the postponement and asked fans in Thailand to understand that it has to prioritize the health and safety of the artists, audience and staff. The news comes after Wendy tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day and suspended all activities. The group was set to go live as a quartet, as Joy has put her career on hold since late last month to rest. Joy was absent from the group’s concerts in Japan and the Philippines last week. NiziU to release 2nd LP in Japan in July

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

NiziU is set to bring out a second studio album on July 19, JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday. LP “Coconut” comes more than 1 1/2 years since its first LP “U,” and as the teaser photograph set against a lush green forest suggests, it is imbued with a summer vibe. The Japan-based girl group will also launch its second tour from July 1. It will hold 15 concerts in seven cities in Japan, from Tokyo and Osaka to Hiroshima and Sapporo, until Sept. 3. Meanwhile, the nonet surpassed 300 million streams on Oricon with “Make You Happy,” which fronted its predebut EP from June 2020. This makes the group the first female act to reach the milestone on the chart with a single song. Le Sserafim tallies 10m listeners on Spotify

(Credit: Source Music)