Mixed feelings as Koreans set to return to pre-pandemic normalcy

Excitement at going back to normal life and a sense of relief was what Lee Ji-eun felt when she heard the news on Thursday morning that South Korea will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions, three years and four months after the country recorded its first case.

“It gives me a complicated feeling that the pandemic that struck us so hard is fading. Many hospitals have already eliminated beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients, so it is unlikely that there will be any major changes in our work as medical professionals,” said Lee, who works as a nurse at the Chung-Ang University Hospital in Seoul.

“Also, symptoms do not appear more severe than a cold, so it can be regarded as a simple infectious respiratory disease, even if one is infected with the virus these days,” Lee added.

Park Kyung-sun, a housewife in her 50s, expressed gratitude for the country being able to talk about the end of the virus, but she said she would continue to wear a mask even if all mandates are lifted as of June 1.

“COVID-19 has become a part of our lives, and the pandemic lifestyle has taken root in my life. I am glad we have reached a point where we are talking about the end of the virus, but I am still worried about COVID-19 and other possible pandemics that might strike us,” Park said as she was waiting for her train at Seoul Station in central Seoul.

“I think I will keep carrying masks wherever I go, and make my children do so,” she added.

For Choi In-young, a sophomore student at Incheon Posco Academy, it was a dream come true moment.

“The news brought extreme joy to me. I’ve been yearning for this for years, because I’ve always wanted to greet my friends without a mask and go to school (during the remote learning period), as I was pretty much restricted from outside exposure,” she said.