Georgia could be gateway connecting east and west, says envoy

Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua gives welcoming remarks at the 12th session of the Global Business Forum held at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel, on Wednesday. (Damdastudio)

Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua stressed the potential of his country such as its strategic location as a main gateway connecting east and west at the Global Business Forum organized by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel on Wednesday.

During the 12th session of the GBF held under the theme “Next Prosperity,” Papaskua highlighted key developments and business opportunities backed by the Georgian government in his opening remarks.

“The Georgian government’s clear and consistent vision on the country’ economic development offers businesses with a simple and clear (business operation) environment and policies developed around logistics, transportation and renewable energy,” the ambassador said.

With particular focus on Georgia’s pivotal role for global energy supply, the ambassador said the government is pushing ahead with $3 billion investment in the hydropower sector. Georgia boasts the highest water resource per capita, with 26,000 rivers across the country, among which more than 300 are used for electric power.

“Georgia is a main gateway between east and west, working as a middle corridor connecting China and Europe,” the ambassador said, adding that the country connects businesses to a market of 2 billion people.

He added that Georgia hopes to finalize a free trade deal with Korea toward the year-end.