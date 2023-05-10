[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Lucas quits NCT, WayV

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Lucas of NCT told fans that he is leaving the band, as well as WayV, he said on social media on Wednesday, approximately two years after he suspended activities. “After a long consideration, I’ve decided to quit groups NCT and WayV,” he wrote in Chinese. He said he feels really sorry and bad to leave his bandmates who have been together for almost eight years. He reiterated that this was the "best decision" for all of them, and that he will soon be back on his own. His label SM Entertainment confirmed that he will continue his career as a solo performer. Lucas was mired in a scandal in 2021 after someone claiming to be his ex-girlfriend wrote online that he forced her to pay for everything when they were dating. When another person contested that she was in a relationship with him as well, he was accused of cheating, prompting him to halt all activities. Blackpink tops 1.4b views with ‘How You Like That’ dance video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink’s performance video for “How You Like That” has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, said label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the group’s fourth video to reach the milestone, after music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “Boombaya.” The views for the performance video exceeded that of the music video, which reached over 1.2 billion views so far. It also is the most-viewed dance video from a K-pop artist. Meanwhile, the music video for Jisoo’s solo single “Flower” garnered 200 million views on the platform, becoming the band’s 30th to achieve the feat. “Flower” is the main track from her first solo album, “Me,” and has topped the iTunes top songs chart in 63 regions. The EP sold more than 1.17 million copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop female solo artist. Stray Kids floats teaser for 3rd LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids on Wednesday uploaded teaser photographs for its upcoming third studio album. The photographs show the eight members all dressed up against an '80s backdrop. These pictures come after the trailer video for the 12-track album, dubbed “Unveil: Track 1 ‘DCL,'” landed atop YouTube’s trending worldwide chart when it came out on Monday. Expectations are high for the band’s LP as its two previous albums -- EPs “Oddinary” and “Maxident” -- notched the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, in May and October last year, respectively. The former sold more than 2 million units and the latter 3 million, leading the label’s sales record. The LP will be rolled out on June 2. The Boyz to drop 2nd LP in Japan next month

(Credit: IST Entertainment)