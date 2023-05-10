 Back To Top
National
National

N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2023 - 09:55       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 09:55
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are seen in this photo shaking hands after holding a joint press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday. During their talks, Yoon and Kishida agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit Japan to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are seen in this photo shaking hands after holding a joint press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday. During their talks, Yoon and Kishida agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit Japan to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

North Korea condemned this week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida through its propaganda outlet Wednesday, saying it has paved the way for a "military collusion" between the two countries.

Yoon and Kishida met in Seoul on Sunday in what marked a full resumption of "shuttle diplomacy," or regular two-way visits between the neighbors' leaders, after years of frayed relations over rows stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, including the issue of forced labor.

In the North's first response to the summit, propaganda website Uriminzokkiri said, "The military collusion between South Korea and Japan, much wanted by the United States, has entered the stage for it to be recklessly carried out."

The website also apparently criticized Yoon's remarks Sunday suggesting Japan could participate in the Washington Declaration, a Seoul-Washington agreement aimed at strengthening the US extended deterrence commitment.

Uriminzokkiri claimed Yoon's "submissive" foreign policy has facilitated Japan to cover up its past atrocities, and become much bolder in terms of its sovereignty claim over the South's easternmost islets of Dokdo and Tokyo's plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

