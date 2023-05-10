 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Biden trails Trump as his approval rating hits low: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 10, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 08:01

President Joe Biden’s approval rating slid to a career low in the latest opinion poll for ABC News and the Washington Post that also showed the US leader lagging predecessor Donald Trump in early voter preferences for the 2024 election.

The percentage of those approving of Biden’s performance fell to 36 percent, six points lower than in February and a point off his previous low in early 2022, according to the survey conducted for the news organizations by Langer Research Associates. Some 56 percent disapproved of his performance, while 68 percent regarded Biden, at 80, as too old for another term.

When asked who they’d support in 2024, 44 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump, more than the 38 percent who said they’d do the same for Biden.

The poll was conducted April 28-May 3 among a random national sample of 1,006 adults. (Bloomberg)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
