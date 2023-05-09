Korea in the eyes of 19th-century Westerners

Sometimes, an outsider’s view of a society and its people can be telling or, at the very least, worth noting, even if the view itself comes from the 19th century. Compared to its neighbors China and Japan, Korea was secluded and relatively unknown to the Western world for a long time. While the Portuguese and the Dutch sailed to and traded with China from the 16th century and Japan from the 17th century, with Jesuit missionaries such as Matteo Ricci introducing China to the West in the late 16th century, Korea remained largely undisturbed, with the exception of shipwrecked sailors. Hendrik Hamel, one of the crew of a Dutch trading ship who became shipwrecked on Jeju Island in 1653 and were then forced to stay as prisoners in Korea until 1666, left the first -- and for the next 200 years, the only -- book-length account of Korea based on personal experiences by a Westerner.

An artist's illustration of a "Korean chief and attendants," taken from the book "Narrative of a voyage in His Majesty's late ship Alceste, to the Yellow Sea, along the coast of Corea." (1817)

The publication of Hamel’s journal had a huge impact. Western mariners avoided landing in Korea for fear they would be put through a similar ordeal. Hamel’s book also gave an overall unfavorable image of Korea as a potential trading partner by mentioning its lack of lucrative natural resources or native products. As a result, until 1866, no one from a western country had a clear idea of the exact location of Seoul or how it could be reached, according to “Brief Encounters: Early Reports of Korea by Westerners” by Brother Anthony of Taize and Robert Neff. From the 19th century, traders, missionaries and diplomats wrote books about their visits to different parts of Korea like Pyongyang, Seoul, Chemulpo (Incheon) and Busan, noting basic information about the country’s geography, history, politics and society, as well as their observations of its people, customs and culture. They were unsparing in their description of the commoners’ poor, pre-modern living standards, including the lack of medical knowledge and treatment of diseases, as well as the low status of women. According to “Corea or, Cho-sen, the Land of the Morning Calm,” by Arnold Henry Savage Landor, the women of Joseon, with the exception of lower classes, were kept in seclusion. “They are seldom allowed to go out, and when they do, they cover their faces with white or green hoods, very similar in shape to those worn by the women at Malta,” he wrote. Mentioning how every woman he came across in the streets of Seoul was just about to open a door to enter a house, he wrote that he later heard from a Korean friend that a woman has a right to open and enter any door of a Korean house when she sees a foreign man due to a “reputation of the masculine ‘foreign devil’” in the minds of women in Korea.

An artist's rendering of a local official of Jeju Island, taken from the book "Borneo and the Indian Archipelago: with drawings of costume and scenery." (1848)