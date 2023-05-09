‘Race’ to offer realistic, relatable stories of office life

Lee Yeon-hee plays Park Yoon-jo, a PR specialist in "Race" (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Disney+ seeks to entertain viewers with realistic stories that unfold inside a public relations firm in its upcoming series, "Race." The global streamer’s project helmed by director Lee Dong-yun centers around an office worker, Park Yoon-jo (played by Lee Yeon-hee), who becomes the newest member of a top public relations company in South Korea. “When I read the script, I felt that the troubles and concerns of office workers, who are around my age, were realistically featured,” actor Lee Yeon-hee, 35, said during an online press conference on Monday.

Lee Yeon-hee poses for photos after an online press conference on Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

“And I wished to present the stories of office workers these days,” Lee said, adding that she feels that her upcoming series will offer sympathy and consolation. While many local drama fans consider tvN’s 2014 series “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” to be the best office drama yet, the director said that “Race” will catch the viewers' attention with its unique charm. “‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ was a great example when I was trying to create a realistic office drama. But ‘Misaeng’ depicts the lives of employees as they take place in Korean companies in general. ‘Race’ heavily focuses on the PR specialists and their own unique stories,” the director explained.

Director Lee Dong-yun poses for photos after an online press conference on Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)