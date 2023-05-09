 Back To Top
National

N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2023 - 09:32       Updated : May 9, 2023 - 09:32
This undated image shows North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. (Yonhap New TV)
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has met with China's new ambassador to Pyongyang and vowed a "firm" willingness to further develop friendly ties between their nations, state media said Tuesday.

Choe met Ambassador Wang Yajun, who paid a courtesy call on her, Monday, and the meeting was held in an amicable atmosphere, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"They expressed a firm stance to further develop the traditional and friendly relations between the North and China by upholding noble intentions of the two nations' parties and heads of the state," the KCNA reported.

Wang began his official duty in early April, after his arrival in the secretive state was delayed for more than two years due to the North's COVID-19-related border restrictions. He was appointed as Beijing's top envoy to Pyongyang in February 2021.

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with China, the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs, and stalled denuclearization talks with the United States. (Yonhap)

