[Herald Interview] Born to perform: For Choi Jung-won, musical theater is not a job, but a calling

Musical actress Choi Jung-won made her debut as Donna in "Mamma Mia!" on Jan. 18, 2007 -- the beginning of a remarkable journey that is 16 years in the running, encompassing more than 1,033 performances. Choi holds the record for the longest stint as Donna and has the second highest number of total performances in the role.

Nowadays, the 53-year-old proudly identifies herself as "Choi Jung-won, born to play Donna," a statement that few would challenge. However, it wasn't until this year that she felt the full significance of the role. Her daughter is now the same age as Donna's daughter, Sophie, bringing the character's story even closer to her heart.

"Performing in 'Mamma Mia!' becomes more comfortable with time, like wearing a perfectly fitting piece of clothing. I don't feel tired and could perform five times a day," she told reporters during an interview on April 26. “It’s just positive -- no one dies, everyone connects in love. It makes the audience happy regardless of their age,” she added.

Choi's record with Mamma Mia! is noteworthy, but it's not her only achievement. In fact, she has also been performing the musical "Chicago" for 22 years, a feat that surpasses her impressive tenure as Donna.