National

S. Korea plans to hold multinational WMD-interception exercise this month

By Yonhap
Published : May 8, 2023 - 10:34       Updated : May 8, 2023 - 10:34
This file photo, released by the South Korean Navy on April 17, shows three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Yulgok Yi I (front), the Benfold (center) of the US Navy, and the JS Atago of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -- sailing in waters off South Korea's east coast. (ROK Navy)
This file photo, released by the South Korean Navy on April 17, shows three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Yulgok Yi I (front), the Benfold (center) of the US Navy, and the JS Atago of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -- sailing in waters off South Korea's east coast. (ROK Navy)

South Korea plans to hold a multinational maritime exercise later this month as part of an international initiative aimed at stopping transfers of weapons of mass destruction, a defense ministry official said Monday.

The country plans to stage the Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise in an effort to strengthen capabilities to counter WMD proliferation when it hosts the high-level meeting of the Proliferation Security Initiative this month.

"Our military is planning a combined maritime interdiction exercise with some countries on the occasion of the high-level PSI meeting set to open in South Korea in late May for the first time," the official said.

The official added that details of the exercise, such as participating countries, have yet to be finalized. The drills, however, are expected to focus on maritime interception and seizure operations.

Launched in 2003, PSI is a global effort aimed at stopping the trafficking of WMDs, their delivery systems, and related materials.

The United States initiated the Asia-Pacific PSI exercises in 2014 and participating countries have hosted their own exercises, like Eastern Endeavor in South Korea, Pacific Protector in Australia and Pacific Shield in Japan.

Last year, the US hosted the five-day Fortune Guard 22 in Honolulu in September, which brought together 21 countries, including South Korea. (Yonhap)

