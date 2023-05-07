[Herald Interview] Director Davy Chou does away with cliches about adoptees in ‘Return to Seoul’

“Return to Seoul” is a melancholy drama film revolving around Freddie (Park Ji-min), 25, who is on a search for her biological parents after returning to Seoul for the first time -- similar to other films about Korean adoptees. But that’s where the similarity ends, as the film then takes a surprising turn. Freddie’s arrival in Seoul is also spontaneous. She arrives after her trip to Tokyo is cancelled.

Davy Chou, the Cambodian French filmmaker of “Return to Seoul,” accompanied his friend on a journey looking for her biological parents in 2011. Through that experience, he realized that the process is not only filled with hope and heartwarming emotions, but it is also filled with frustration and even rage.

“From what I heard from my friend and other adoptee friends, the experience of meeting one's biological parents is bound to be a failure. From the parents’ point of view, they want to say something but honestly they know really nothing about their child, and for the adoptees, it’s the same, because the parents are basically strangers,” Davy Chou told The Korea Herald in an interview on April 26.

Chou said most films about Korean adoptees try to depict their encounters with their biological parents in a manner that is too idealistic and dreamlike.

“Scenes that show how parents and children go through a moment of reconciliation are too fictional. Those scenes focus on reassuring the audience about the dramatic encounters of adoptees and their biological parents, only to bring the audience to the comfort zone and portray the positive parts of it. But as far as I know, (each encounter) involves unfiltered emotions such as surprise and roughness,” he added.

Chou’s portrayal of Freddie and her Korean family's unique and awkward journey comes across as realistic and genuine thanks to characters the viewers can empathize with and the work of the actors.