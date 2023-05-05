 Back To Top
National

Yoon pledges to create world-class nurturing environment on Children’s Day

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 5, 2023 - 16:20       Updated : May 5, 2023 - 16:28

 

 

President Yoon Suk Yeol smiles brightly with children at the Yongsan Children's Garden opening ceremony in the front yard of the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol smiles brightly with children at the Yongsan Children's Garden opening ceremony in the front yard of the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol invited children to Chung Wa Dae, the former presidential office, to spend time with him on Friday, which falls on Children’s Day.

The 320 children who have been invited are from remote islands, have been entrusted to foster care facilities, or come from single-parent households and multicultural families.

At the event, President Yoon thanked the parents, teachers and facility workers who take care of the children with love and dedication. He vowed to “create a nurturing environment where each and every one of our children can receive a world-class education, health and care services.”

On this day, President Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee put on a number of hands-on activities such as making cookies with the children. The children were presented with colored pencils, notebooks and a watch produced by the presidential office. Braille calendars were also given to the visually impaired children.

On this day, fan making and face painting, robot and coding experiences, and job experience programs were prepared. The presidential office said that a “barrier-free” program which disabled children could enjoy had also been prepared.

 



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
