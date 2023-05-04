Yoon celebrates opening of children's garden on ex-US military base

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee enter Yongsan Children's Garden with a group of children in front of the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday to open the newly constructed park on the eve of the Children's Day holiday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol celebrated the opening of the Yongsan Children's Garden on what was formerly part of the US' Yongsan Garrison military base on Thursday.

The 300,000-square-meter site is open to the public for the first time in 120 years, as the central Seoul site had been used for military facilities by Qing troops in the late 19th century, the Imperial Japanese army during the colonial era and US Forces Korea after Korea's liberation in 1945.

The ceremony to celebrate the transformation of the southwestern part of the Yongsan Garrison site near the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, was attended by government officials, lawmakers, citizens and their children on the eve of Children's Day, which Korea celebrates as a national holiday.

The garden features a 70,000-square-meter green grass field, a library, a sports field where children 12 or younger can play soccer and baseball, a coffeehouse, cottages that will operate as a history museum, as well as facilities where visitors can breastfeed, change babies' diapers or borrow strollers or wheelchairs.

"Seoul has yet to have a decent outdoor green grass field on which children can run, and this was behind the idea of transforming the field and the surroundings into a park for children," Yoon said in a speech Thursday.

Yoon outlined his plan to open a park on the former US military base site immediately after he won the presidential election in March 2022. Yoon was inaugurated in May 2022.