National

Blustery Children’s Day disrupts flight operation on Jeju Island

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 5, 2023 - 13:20       Updated : May 5, 2023 - 13:20
The flight information display system at the Jeju International Airport informs passengers about the flights canceled on Friday. (Yonhap)
The flight information display system at the Jeju International Airport informs passengers about the flights canceled on Friday. (Yonhap)

Scores of flights were grounded at Jeju International Airport for two straight days due to strong winds and heavy rain, turning Children's Day into one of gloom and frustration.

According to the Jeju Island branch of the Korean Airports Corp., 183 domestic flights to and from Jeju airport -- 92 departures and 91 arrivals -- had been canceled as of 8 a.m. A total of 488 domestic flights -- 238 arrivals and 235 departures -- and 15 international flights -- seven arrivals and eight departures -- were scheduled for Friday, but operations could be affected as severe weather is expected across the country.

Strong wind warnings and rain have been in effect since Thursday night.

Jeju Island aviation authorities said Friday that around 20,000 passengers had been affected by the inclement weather for the past two days. 6,000 students from 33 schools were stranded at the airport after their flights were canceled.

As the bad weather disrupts flight operations and grounds passengers at the airport, the airlines said Friday that they would add 13 temporary flight schedules -- four arrivals and nine departures.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
