T1 to open new cultural complex for esports fans

T1, South Korea’s one of the most popular esports organization, is scheduled to launch a new cultural complex T1 Base Camp in Seoul’s bustling Hongdae district.

T1 made a name for itself as the most successful esports organization after winning League of Legends World Championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Korean League of Legends virtuoso "Faker" plays as a midlaner for T1 as well.

Unlike regular PC bang -- internet cafes often used to play PC games -- T1 Base Camp also has T1-themed merchandise shops and a special lounge to offer esports experiences.

According to the organization, T1 Base Camp will broadcast the team’s live League of Legends matches via the large LED screens. The special events for T1 are also planned for esports fans.

Plans are under consideration to give visitors the chance to receive a special curriculum for pro gamers or esports-related programs. Details are not confirmed yet but T1 said it was considering visits by Esports Academy coaches to the PC bang to offer talented gamers opportunities to participate in a tryout for T1’s reserve team.