[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” (US) Opened May 3 Action Directed by James Gunn The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket, and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.

“Dream” (South Korea) Opened April 26 Drama Directed by Lee Byeong-heon Yoon Hong-dae (Park Seo-joon), a professional football player-turned-coach, is put on disciplinary probation after becoming involved in an unexpected incident and is tasked with coaching the South Korean national soccer team for the Homeless World Cup tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (US) Opened April 12 Action Directed by Charles F. Stahelski Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends who have turned into foes.