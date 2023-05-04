[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”
(US)
Opened May 3
Action
Directed by James Gunn
The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket, and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.
“Dream”
(South Korea)
Opened April 26
Drama
Directed by Lee Byeong-heon
Yoon Hong-dae (Park Seo-joon), a professional football player-turned-coach, is put on disciplinary probation after becoming involved in an unexpected incident and is tasked with coaching the South Korean national soccer team for the Homeless World Cup tournament in Budapest, Hungary.
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
(US)
Opened April 12
Action
Directed by Charles F. Stahelski
Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends who have turned into foes.
“Suzume”
(Japan)
Opened March 8
Adventure/Animation
Directed by Makoto Shinkai
“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.