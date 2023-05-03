[Graphic News] Son Heung-min achieves double-digit goals for 7 seasons



Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean star, Son Heung-min, reached double-digit goal figures for his seventh consecutive season in the Premier League when he scored his 10th goal of the 2022-2023 season in the 77th minute of Tottenham’s 4-3 loss to Liverpool on April 30.

Since the 2016-2017 season, Son has kept his performance consistent, including his Golden Boot-winning 2021-2022 season with a career best of 23 goals. Son is the only Asian to have won the Golden Boot in Premier League history.

In April, Son became the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the league. Now with 103 goals, Son is currently in a tie with former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for 32nd place on the Premier League’s list of its top scorers of all time.