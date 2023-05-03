 Back To Top
Entertainment

Japanese film 'There is a Stone' wins grand prize at Jeonju IFF

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 3, 2023 - 21:28       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 21:28
The awards ceremony for the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival is being held Wednesday evening, at the Samsung Cultural Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)
The awards ceremony for the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival is being held Wednesday evening, at the Samsung Cultural Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

The 24th Jeonju International Film Festival announced its award winners during a ceremony that took place at the Jeonbuk National University's Samsung Cultural Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province on Wednesday.

A total of 17 awards in four categories — international competition, Korean competition, Korean competition for shorts and special award — were given out.

Under the international competition category, Ota Tatsunari won the grand prize with his fiction film, "There is a Stone." The story involves around protagonist named Yoshikawa, a travel agency employee, who visits a town in the suburbs to do research for a new tourism project. While walking along a nearby riverbed, she meets Doi, who skips stones.

Under the Korean competition category, Shin Dong-min's "From You," which explores the significance of family, won the grand prize. The director's mother, Kim Hye-jung, stars in the film, while Shin himself also plays the role as son in the last of the three-chapter film, dismantling the boundary between documentary and narrative films.

In the Korean competition for shorts category, "Queen's Crochet," by director Cho Hanna, won the grand prize. The 36-minute film centers around a girl who knitted for 15 years with a crochet she got from her grandmother.

Under the special award category, "Stonewalling," a fictional film by Huang Ji and Otsuka Ryuji, won the NETPAC award, which is given by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema to one out of the 10 Asian films screened during Jeonju IFF. The J Vision award went to Kim Eun-seong's "COMPUTER."



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
