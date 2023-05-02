BTS' RM and singer-songwriter Colde team up

BTS' rapper and leader RM is featured on singer-songwriter Colde's new album, Colde's label Wavy announced on Tuesday.
Colde's new album featuring RM -- "Love Part 2" -- will be released on Thursday.
"Love Part 2" is the second release from the singer-songwriter's "Love" series, which started four years ago in 2019 with "Love Part 1."
The album marks Colde's return in over three years since the release of the EP "Idealism" in January 2021.
If "Love Part 1" highlights the excitement and joy of love at its beginning, the second EP will embody the emotions of grief, pain and longing that follows a breakup.
Fronting the album are three title songs "Don't Ever Say Love Me," "I'm Still Here" and "Heartbreak Club."
RM is featured on the second track "Don't Ever Say Love Me."
This is the first collaboration from RM and Colde. RM has frequently expressed endorsement for the singer-songwriter's music, giving shoutouts on his social media and naming Colde's songs among his favorites.
Colde, whose real name is Kim Hee-soo, is a music producer and entrepreneur currently running three labels -- Wavy, Layered Island and Pyrat.
A longtime member of local music crew Club Eskimo, the 28-year-old artist has built up an expansive musical portfolio through collaborating with various renowned artists, including Baekhyun of Exo, Jeon So-yeon of (G) I-dle, R&B singer Crush and Chungha.
He is also a part of R&B duo Offonfoff, but has been making music solo lately. His solo discography includes the EPs "Wave" (2018), "Love Part 1" and "Idealism."
Meanwhile, RM is among the star-studded lineup of artists set to feature on Colde's new album.
Singer-songwriter Chanhyuk of sibling duo AKMU is featuring on "Heartbreak Club," while Colde and Baekhyun's pre-released collaborative single "When Dawn Comes Again," which came out in July 2021, is also among the tracks.
Piecing together Colde's picture of heartbreak are four other side tracks, "Island," "After Everything," "Settle" and "Even Though You Said So Easily."
Colde's new EP "Love Part 2" will come out at 6 p.m. on Thursday.