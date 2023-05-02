BTS' RM and singer-songwriter Colde team up

BTS' rapper and leader RM is featured on singer-songwriter Colde's new album, Colde's label Wavy announced on Tuesday.

Colde's new album featuring RM -- "Love Part 2" -- will be released on Thursday.

"Love Part 2" is the second release from the singer-songwriter's "Love" series, which started four years ago in 2019 with "Love Part 1."

The album marks Colde's return in over three years since the release of the EP "Idealism" in January 2021.

If "Love Part 1" highlights the excitement and joy of love at its beginning, the second EP will embody the emotions of grief, pain and longing that follows a breakup.

Fronting the album are three title songs "Don't Ever Say Love Me," "I'm Still Here" and "Heartbreak Club."

RM is featured on the second track "Don't Ever Say Love Me."

This is the first collaboration from RM and Colde. RM has frequently expressed endorsement for the singer-songwriter's music, giving shoutouts on his social media and naming Colde's songs among his favorites.

Colde, whose real name is Kim Hee-soo, is a music producer and entrepreneur currently running three labels -- Wavy, Layered Island and Pyrat.