[Graphic News] About 60% of young people say unification with North Korea unnecessary

About 60 percent of South Koreans in their 20s and 30s said unification with North Korea is not necessary, a survey showed, amid the ongoing impasse in inter-Korean relations and denuclearization talks.

The survey, commissioned by a civic media group called Barun Media Citizen Action, found that 61 percent of people in their 20s and 30s say Korean reunification is “not absolutely necessary.”

In comparison, 24 percent of them say unification with North Korea is “absolutely necessary.”

North Korea has ramped up tensions by carrying out a flurry of weapons tests, including a recent launch of what it claimed to be a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to the survey of 1,001 people, 91 percent of them have unfavorable views of China and 88 percent have unfavorable views of North Korea. (Yonhap)