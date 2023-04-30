 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Jajangmyeon price soars 60 times over 5 decades

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 1, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : May 1, 2023 - 08:01

The price for a bowl of jajangmyeon, or noodles in black bean sauce, has soared more than 60 times to 6,361 won ($5) over the past five decades, according to market tracker Korea Price Information.

A bowl of jajangmyeon was 100 won in 1970 when the KPI began its first survey, but it had risen to around 2,500 won in 2000.

Over the last five years alone, the price has jumped 26.9 percent largely due to growing ingredient prices.

The prices of flour, cooking oil, onions and cucumbers used in jajangmyeon rose 46.9 percent, 33.2 percent, 166.7 percent and 275 percent, respectively, from 2018.



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
