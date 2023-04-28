[Today’s K-pop] TXT to release 2nd LP in Japan in July

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will roll out its second studio album in Japan on July 5, announced label Big Hit Music on Friday. The band will also hold a showcase to mark the release of LP “Sweet.” The album will consist of 12 tracks – four new songs and Japanese-language versions of its hit songs, including “Sugar Rush Ride,” the main track from its fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation.” The quintet has placed seven consecutive albums atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking, from “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” to its fifth EP. It is the only international artist to do so. Meanwhile, the band is set to hold concerts in Aichi, Japan this weekend for its ongoing world tour. It will then head to the US, where the members will greet fans in six cities. Twice adds dates to European tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will perform one more time each in London and Berlin in September, said label JYP Entertainment on Friday. The group announced plans last week to go live in Southeast Asia and Europe as well as part of its fifth international tour. Tickets for its first standalone concerts in Europe sold out as soon as they became available, and the management agency decided to add dates to the European leg of the tour. The nine-member act will now have concerts in London Sept. 7-8 and in Berlin Sept. 13-14. The nonet held concerts in Seoul April 15-16 and will begin its tour on May 2, starting from Sydney, Australia. The tour will now bring the group to 20 cities across the world for 31 concerts up until September 30. Monsta X’s Jooheon to drop 1st album of his own: report

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Jooheon of Monsta X will bring out his first solo album late this month, according to a local media report on Friday. Agency Starship Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. He is the main rapper of the band and has released a series of mixtapes, such as “Should I Do,” “Smoky” and “Psyche.” He also has written and produced a number of songs since the band’s debut, including co-authoring five of the six songs on its 12th EP “Reason.” He also participated in making albums for fellow musicians such as Boyfriend and Cravity. Jooheon debuted as a member of the six-piece team in 2015. Stray Kids floats teaser for upcoming LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)