[Photo News] Hyundai chair at Yoon’s US Congress speech

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (second from right in second row) was spotted during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance at the House Chamber of the US Capitol, Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Chung and top executives including Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chang Jae-hoon and Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, had reportedly signed up to make sure they had seats at the event. The approximately 500 seats within the House Chamber were almost fully occupied, sources said. As a part of a 122-member business delegation accompanying Yoon on his visit to the US, the carmaker vowed on Tuesday to build a battery manufacturing plant with SK On in Bartow County, Georgia, under $5 billion investment. Annual production capacity is estimated at 35 gigawatt-hours, enough to supply batteries to 300,000 electric cars.