[Today’s K-pop] (G)I-dle to begin world tour in June

(G)I-dle will launch an international tour in mid-June with concerts in Seoul, said agency Cube Entertainment on Thursday. The group will hold two concerts June 17-18 and from July, tour nine cities in Asia and the US, including Bangkok and Hong Kong, as well as New York, Chicago and San Francisco. More concerts may be added as the concert poster wrote “And More.” In the meantime, the quintet gave fans a taste of its upcoming sixth EP on Thursday. Part of “All Night,” one of the tracks from EP “I Feel,” was revealed through a teaser trailer that showed Woogie enjoying a peaceful day before something from a newspaper catches her eye and she makes a call. She co-wrote the words and melodies for the song. Seventeen lands atop Oricon chart with 10th EP

Seventeen headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily album ranking with its tenth EP, “FML,” according to its latest chart published Thursday. The EP was released on Monday and sold over 3.99 million copies on the first day. The band broke the first week sales record and became the first K-pop act to sell more than 3 million albums in one day. The mini album sold over 4.64 million units in pre-orders. Main track “Super” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 36 regions as well as all major real-time music charts at home. The 13-piece team will perform the song for the first time on a television music chart show on Thursday. The bandmates told fans that the choreography is the most demanding ever, raising expectations for the performance. Woodz sings about ‘us’ on 5th EP

Singer and songwriter Woodz brought out his fifth EP, “Oo-li,” on Thursday. The EP consists of seven tracks including focus track “Journey." He participated in writing the lyrics and melodies for all tracks as well as producing the album. With the new album, he looks deep inside and faces himself, and after a long soul-searching journey, talks about “us.” As hinted by the music video, “Journey” continues the narrative from his previous work, “Abyss,” which was released in advance in February. During May 20-21, he will hold concerts in Seoul that will be the start of his first international tour since he launched a solo career in 2018. He will visit ten cities, from Tokyo, Bangkok and Jakarta to Lima, Santiago and Sao Paulo. More cities may be added later. VeriVery’s Dongheon to enlist later this year

