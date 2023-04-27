 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

Disney Korea to hold Star Wars Day events at Jeonju IFF

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 15:50       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 15:50
A still image shows a
A still image shows a "Star Wars"-themed Lego exhibition at the Jeonju International Film Festival in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju IFF)

Walt Disney Co. Korea will celebrate the annual Star Wars Day during the 24th edition of the Jeonju International Film Festival on May 4 in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The US media giant fetes its beloved franchise on May the Fourth, referencing the popular “Star Wars” phrase “May the force be with you.”

Following the Jeonju IFF opening ceremony on Friday, “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977), “Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi” (1983), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019), “Star Wars: Visions” (2021) and upcoming animation series “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” -- premiering on May 5 on Disney+ -- will be screened during the festival period at the Star Wars Dome in Jeonju.

“Star Wars: Visions Volume 2,” a new series scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on May 4, will be available at Jeonju IFF as well.

The screening will feature a special webinar by James Waugh, the senior vice president of Lucasfilm’s franchise content and strategy team, sharing the stories of “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” production, hopes for Korean contents market and the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Moviegoers will have the chance to talk with staff of Studio Mir, the local production studio that worked on the fifth episode of “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.”

Poster image for Star Wars Day (Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Poster image for Star Wars Day (Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Various programs, including a parade with fans wearing special costumes, "Star Wars"-themed Lego exhibition, photo event, life-size Star Wars figures and more will entertain visitors.

Detailed information can be found at the official social media channels of Star Wars Korea and at the Jeonju IFF website.

This year’s Jeonju IFF opened Thursday and runs through May 6.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114