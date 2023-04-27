Disney Korea to hold Star Wars Day events at Jeonju IFF

A still image shows a "Star Wars"-themed Lego exhibition at the Jeonju International Film Festival in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju IFF)

Walt Disney Co. Korea will celebrate the annual Star Wars Day during the 24th edition of the Jeonju International Film Festival on May 4 in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The US media giant fetes its beloved franchise on May the Fourth, referencing the popular “Star Wars” phrase “May the force be with you.”

Following the Jeonju IFF opening ceremony on Friday, “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977), “Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi” (1983), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019), “Star Wars: Visions” (2021) and upcoming animation series “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” -- premiering on May 5 on Disney+ -- will be screened during the festival period at the Star Wars Dome in Jeonju.

“Star Wars: Visions Volume 2,” a new series scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on May 4, will be available at Jeonju IFF as well.

The screening will feature a special webinar by James Waugh, the senior vice president of Lucasfilm’s franchise content and strategy team, sharing the stories of “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” production, hopes for Korean contents market and the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Moviegoers will have the chance to talk with staff of Studio Mir, the local production studio that worked on the fifth episode of “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.”