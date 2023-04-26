[Herald Interview] Hong Isaac and Chin Sooyoung's jazzy conversation over piano in 'Everland'

It was their attitudes, or perhaps personalities, that clicked between singer-songwriter Hong Isaac and jazz pianist Chin Sooyoung at their second encounter in October 2022.

Photographer Rie -- well acquainted with both musicians and many others in the local entertainment industry -- connected the two, based on a hunch that Hong and Chin would connect artistically.

She was more than right. Through six months of close-knit collaboration, Hong and Chin released their first project album "Everland" on Wednesday.

"For us, it wasn't 'what' we were going to make together that mattered from the start. It was 'how' we worked. I think music that really speaks for someone unfurls with spontaneous improvisation, and that's where we coincided," Hong told The Korea Herald during an interview held along with Chin in Seoul last week.

"Everland" is a mostly English-language album led by the namesake title track. "(N)everland," a Korean version of the title song, was prereleased on April 6, heralding the two musicians’ collaboration.

The album is the latest release from Hong following his single "Stay" in August.

Following his 2013 debut with his Yoo Jae Ha Music Competition-winning self-written song "Spring," Hong has steadily built up an expansive music archive. He has dropped several albums and singles under his own name and with other artists and for drama series. In 2019, he rose to prominence through JTBC's music contest show "Super Band."

Jazz pianist Chin said the album is like a record of their conversations.

"We just poured out everything inside us, from what we could do to what we enjoyed listening to. Spreading them out on the table, we began from there," Chin said.

It was a cumbersome and inefficient process, they both admitted, but that was their Neverland, where the two musicians' imaginations ran and their dreams were born.

Threading through the six songs is a certain longing for unrequited yet persistent emotions.

"Everland," the main track, tells the story of a grown boy who wants to find love and pursue happiness, but is unable to. Struggling every day, the boy sings of escaping reality.

While identical in melodic progression, "(N)everland" has a more cynical note compared to its English counterpart, Hong said.

"I personally think that the word ‘Everland’ sounds romantic, but in Korea, it's a totally commercialized place," Hong said, referring to the nation's biggest amusement park of the same name.

"So for the Korean version, we added an 'N' inside brackets so that it's read as 'Neverland' but still carries the message we intend."

Hong, the lyricist of all six tracks, said he chose to write the lyrics in English because of the subtle difference in demeanor that comes with the language.

Having spent parts of his childhood overseas with missionary parents and studied music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Hong is a fluent English speaker. Despite this, Hong has mostly released albums in Korean. "Everland" is the singer's first English-language album.

"I think I wrote in Korean because I wanted to be accepted and heard by Korean listeners. Considering the angular shapes and pronunciation of the (Korean) language, it was quite a challenge to write lyrics in Korean," Hong explained.

The English lyrics flowed naturally with the melodies. Hong's voice was his instrument, and Chin's was his piano.

Chin, also a composer himself, said he finds discovering new interpretations of his music by others fun. Working with Hong took this to another level.

"Since I don't write the lyrics or sing, I usually visualize my music with a certain image, like a scene from a movie. And Isaac would define what I had in my mind, like a vague emotion or color, in just the right words and voice. It couldn't have been more refreshing," Chin said.