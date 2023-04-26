[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to hold encore concert in Seoul in June

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream will go live again in Seoul on June 2-3, announced label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. The band will greet its fans at the encore concert for the first time in seven months after its previous gig in the Korean capital. The last day’s performance will be broadcast live online. The seven-member act returned to Seoul on Sunday after its first US tour came to an end last week in Seattle. The American leg of the tour brought the bandmates to seven cities across the country. They will carry on the tour in Manila, Philippines this weekend. The band performed an English-language version of their single “Beatbox,” the titular track from its repackaged second studio album, during the European leg of the tour in March. BTS’ Jimin extends stay on Billboard charts

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS maintained spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Billboard 200 with his solo music. According to the latest chart dated April 29, his first solo album “Face” ranked No. 58 on the main albums chart and main track “Like Crazy” No. 85 on the single chart, extending their stay to fourth week in a row. His solo album debuted atop the Hot 100 chart earlier this month, a first for a K-pop musician. The EP hit the albums chart at No. 2, the highest spot for a K-pop act, and sold more than 1.45 million units in the first week, a record for a soloist’s album in K-pop history. In the meantime, the artist left for New York on Tuesday to attend the opening ceremony of Tiffany’s newly renovated flagship store. He was named global ambassador for the American luxury jeweler in March. Red Velvet’s Joy to take a break

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Joy of Red Velvet will suspend activities for the time being to rest, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. She has been feeling under the weather recently and was told by a doctor to take a rest to recover, it explained asking fans to understand that the decision was made with her health as top priority. The quintet held its fourth standalone concert in Seoul earlier this month, about 3 1/2 years since its last, and went live in Singapore last week. From May, it is planning to tour nine more cities, from Yokohama, Manila and Bangkok to Paris, Berlin and London. The idol was absent from shooting in the television show “Animal Farm,” scheduled for Wednesday. NewJeans amasses 300m Spotify streams with ‘Ditto’

(Credit: Ador)