World

[Graphic News] Global PC shipments plunge 29% in rough economy

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 08:01

Shipments of Apple Macs plunged during the first quarter of this year as the global personal computer market suffered due to tough economic conditions, a market research report said.

Weak demand, excess inventory and a worsening macroeconomic climate contributed to a “precipitous drop in shipments of traditional PCs” in the first three months of this year, according to the report from IDC.

PC shipments globally tallied 56.9 million, some 29 percent less than the same period a year earlier, the research firm said.

Lenovo held the largest share of the PC market with slightly more than 22 percent, followed by HP and Dell.

The declines represented “a coda to the era of COVID-driven demand” for PCs and a return to a pre-pandemic trend, according to IDC. (AFP)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
