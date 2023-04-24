‘Yonder’ tops Paramount+ international series chart

Tving’s 2022 sci-fi series “Yonder,” which was released globally via Paramount+ on April 11, has topped the streamer's international series chart.
“Yonder” became the most-viewed work among other international series that were aired this year the first week after its release, Tving said in a press release Monday, quoting Paramount+.
The international series chart includes all non-American projects that are serviced by Paramount+.
“Yonder,” which was adapted from the 2011 novel “Good-bye Yonder,” written by author Kim Jang-hwan, presents the story of a man who receives a mysterious message from his dead wife, inviting him to a place named Yonder.
Set in 2032, the series offers a unique backdrop in which the dead can live on by uploading their memories on Yonder.
Actor Shin Ha-kyun stars in the series as Jae-hyun, the widower, while Han Ji-min plays Jae-hyun’s wife, who was euthanized and continues a new life in Yonder.
While presenting a unique way of life, the six-part series questions the true meaning of happiness, life and death.
The sci-fi project drummed up much interest as it was renowned filmmaker Lee Joon-ik’s first drama series. He directed the hit period films “The King and the Clown” (2005), “The Throne” (2015), “Anarchist from Colony” (2017) and “The Book of Fish” (2021).
“Yonder” was announced as the first joint production of Korean content between Tving, the South Korean online streaming service provider run by entertainment giant CJ ENM, and Paramount+.
Though Paramount+ and Tving in June 2022 agreed on a partnership that includes joint production, content licensing and distribution, the two streamers’ release schedules are different because they have different plans and strategies for content, according to Catherine Park, head of office and streaming for Asia at Paramount.
Tving's “Bargain,” which won the award for best screenplay at this year’s Cannes International Series Festival, is scheduled to make its global release this summer via Paramount+, following “Yonder.”