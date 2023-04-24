‘Yonder’ tops Paramount+ international series chart

Tving’s 2022 sci-fi series “Yonder,” which was released globally via Paramount+ on April 11, has topped the streamer's international series chart.

“Yonder” became the most-viewed work among other international series that were aired this year the first week after its release, Tving said in a press release Monday, quoting Paramount+.

The international series chart includes all non-American projects that are serviced by Paramount+.

“Yonder,” which was adapted from the 2011 novel “Good-bye Yonder,” written by author Kim Jang-hwan, presents the story of a man who receives a mysterious message from his dead wife, inviting him to a place named Yonder.

Set in 2032, the series offers a unique backdrop in which the dead can live on by uploading their memories on Yonder.

Actor Shin Ha-kyun stars in the series as Jae-hyun, the widower, while Han Ji-min plays Jae-hyun’s wife, who was euthanized and continues a new life in Yonder.

While presenting a unique way of life, the six-part series questions the true meaning of happiness, life and death.