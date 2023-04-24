[Herald Interview] Veteran producer Lil Moshpit rolls out red carpet for rookie rapper Fleeky Bang

Hwimin, from the renowned music-producing duo GroovyRoom, and rookie rapper Fleeky Bang met for the first time as a judge and participant respectively through Mnet’s rap competition TV show “Show Me the Money 11."

Although Fleeky Bang didn't advance to the final round of the competition, his unique rapping style caught the eye of the veteran producer, leading them to collaborate for the project album “Fleeky Season” that came out on April 17.

The album, the first for Fleeky Bang, was a new attempt for Hwimin, who goes by the name Lil Moshpit in the hip-hop scene.

“We filled up this album with heady sounds. I tried out a new genre called Bronx drill for the first time, which is one of the genres that Fleeky Bang is good at," said Lil Moshpit in an interview with The Korea Herald.

"I wanted to refrain myself from making serious music like the ones I make as a member of GroovyRoom.”

GroovyRoom, made up of Hwimin and Gyujeong, debuted in 2015 producing for rapper Olltii's full-length album "Graduation." The duo started producing its own music in 2016 and has released a total of 11 singles and two EPs.

As Lil Moshpit, he made his debut on April 1, 2022, with his first full-length album "AAA."

Fleeky Bang entered the music scene on April 15, 2022, with his digital single "My Ninjas" before rising to stardom at the end of last year through "Show Me the Money 11" as he made it to the sixth preliminary round.

Fleeky Bang, who recently joined the label Dirty Play Records established by the rapper Uneducated Kid this year, said the collaboration had also allowed him to experiment with different styles.

"I think, because of this album, I’ll be able to continue exploring different music styles without the public thinking, ‘It’s not what Fleeky Bang used to do,'” said Fleeky Bang.

The EP comprises a total of seven tracks led by the titular track “How We Came (Feat. Ph-1)” and six sidetracks.

“The titular track talks about how everyone knows how I came to be me, the person that I am now, as I took part in the popular TV show ‘Show Me the Money,’ said Fleeky Bang.

"Starring in the show helped me be recognized by the public as a rapper and also to be able to make an album with a veteran music producer like Lil Moshpit. Through the process I acquired more musical experience and knowledge as well as fame."

In the music video for the titular track, Lil Moshpit appears wearing a balaclava just like he did in his previous titular track “To go (Feat. Jay Park, DJ Soulscape).”

“When I look back at my career in the future, I want to be remembered as a character wearing a balaclava in 2023. For next year, I would have another item that represents me as another character,” said Lil Moshpit.

Making music as Lil Moshpit eliminates a barrier that he has as a music producer of GroovyRoom.

“As Lil Moshpit, I don’t need to coordinate the music with, for example, my GroovyRoom teammate Gyujeong. I create songs as I want without thinking much about the public’s feedback. It’s the self-centered music producer version of myself so I have fun when I work as Lil Moshpit,” he said.

At the moment, he is also preparing a new album under GroovyRoom, which is expected to be released this summer.