Business

Posco named sustainability champion for 2 years in row

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Apr 24, 2023 - 08:55       Updated : Apr 24, 2023 - 08:55
Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo (left) and Edwin Basson, director general of the World Steel Association, pose for a photo after a sustainability champion awarding ceremony held in Vienna, last week. (Posco Group)
Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo (left) and Edwin Basson, director general of the World Steel Association, pose for a photo after a sustainability champion awarding ceremony held in Vienna, last week. (Posco Group)

South Korean steelmaker Posco Group said Sunday it has been selected as the sustainability champion by the World Steel Association for two consecutive years, one of the industry’s top honors.

Since 2018, the WSA has selected sustainability champions among its 140 member companies to recognize environmental, social and corporate governance efforts. Posco was one of the 10 companies selected this year.

In order to win the recognition, companies are required to be selected as a sustainability charter member of the WSA, as well as a finalist for the Steelie Awards or Safety & Health Excellence Recognition. Reports on sustainability data and carbon emissions across production cycle also should be submitted.

"It is a result of responding quickly to demands for carbon neutrality and ESG management to overcome the climate crisis,” Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo said of the recognition.

“Taking the challenging task of carbon neutrality as an opportunity to take off, we will lay the foundation for a 100-year-old company that continues to grow as a leading eco-friendly future-driven materials company,” Choi added.

Choi, who doubles as WSA chairman, attended the association’s general meeting of board members in Vienna last week to preside over executive meetings and discuss pending industrial issues.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
