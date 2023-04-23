[Herald Interview] Damrau and Teste to bring royal dramas to Korea

German opera singer Diana Damrau will returned to South Korea with a tour titled "Royal Affairs – Kings and Queens of Opera" together with her husband, French opera tenor Nicolas Teste.

The program introduces a selection of arias of the most famous kings and queens in opera.

“What is really interesting to see is what happens behind or under the crown. We see and feel these men and women struggle with their feelings and normal private human problems like we all do. Some composers really show their souls and heartache between all the pomp and loneliness of the crown,” Damrau said in an email interview last week.

The couple will perform with the KBS Symphony Orchestra, conducted by singer-conductor Pavel Baleff.

Damrau will perform songs from her established repertoire, as well as new pieces such as “Bel Raggio Lusingher” from Rossini's "Semiramide," Maria Desislava’s Prayer and “Veliki Bozhe, Chui Moiata Molba,” an aria from Oarasgjev Hadjiev’s opera “Maria Desislava.”

Teste will present Roi Claudius’s aria "Je Tremble et Soupire" from "Hamlet," and Soliman's recitative and cavatina from "La Reine de Saba."

Together they will present the duet "Oh Mio Buon Talbot!" from “Maria Stuarda.”