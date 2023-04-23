Former opposition leader to leave party over illicit fund allegation

Song Young-gil, the former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, speaks at a press conference in Paris, Saturday. (Yonhap)

Song Young-gil, the former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said Saturday he is willing to take full political responsibility over recent allegations of illicit funds surrounding him, but denied any wrongdoing.

Song held a press conference in Paris and said he will withdraw from the Democratic Party and comply with the probe.

“To take full political responsibility, I am leaving the Democratic Party of Korea that I have stayed in for 26 years and stepping down from the party's senior adviser position," Song said.

"The prosecution has not yet summoned me, but I will return to Korea to proudly respond to the investigation and take responsibility to resolve the situation. I ask the prosecution to summon me immediately rather than bothering those who are related to me," Song said. Song has been in Paris since December 2022 working as a visiting professor at the ESCP Business School. He is expected to arrive at Incheon Airport at 3 p.m. Monday.

"Regardless of whether or not (the allegations are) legally true, all the responsibility lies with me," he said.

"I will resolve all problems and try to return to the Democratic Party."

Song has been placed at the center of illicit political fund allegations that accuse him and his aides of distributing a total of 94 million won ($71,530) in cash to several Democratic Party lawmakers ahead of the party’s convention in May 2021. Song was elected as party leader at the convention by a narrow 0.59 percentage point.

The allegations were ignited during the bribery case of Lee Jung-geun, a former deputy secretary general of the Democratic Party, who was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison on April 12 for receiving about 1 billion won from an entrepreneur. Prosecutors secured a phone call recording from Lee's cellphone, which included circumstantial evidence that bribes were exchanged at the party convention where Song was elected as leader of the Democratic Party.

On April 12, the prosecution conducted a search and seizure at about 20 locations, including the offices and homes of Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man of the Democratic Party -- Song's key aides during the party leadership election in 2021. They reportedly found circumstantial evidence that illegal political funds were delivered in envelopes. Both Youn and Lee Sung-man have denied all allegations.

Prosecutors also sought an arrest warrant for Kang Rae-gu, then head of the Association of Public Institution Auditors, suspecting he played a leading role in distributing the illegal funds, but the warrant was rejected Friday.

Incumbent Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung officially apologized to the public and urged Song to return to Korea immediately.

After Song officially announced his departure from the Democratic Party, the ruling People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party's move as an attempt to save face, and not one out of sincere apology. Democratic lawmakers, on the other hand, threw their support behind Song, seeing it as him trying to take full responsibility as a former party leader.