National

Yoon orders dispatch of naval unit to war-torn Sudan to protect Korean nationals

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2023 - 13:57       Updated : Apr 22, 2023 - 13:57
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday ordered the swift deployment of an anti-piracy naval unit to waters off Sudan to protect South Korean nationals, his spokesperson said.

Yoon made the order after he was briefed on the current fighting in Khartoum between the military and a rival paramilitary force, Lee Do-woon said in a written press briefing. The 304-strong Cheonghae Unit is currently docked at the Port of Salalah in Oman.

Earlier in the day, the presidential office held a meeting, chaired by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk, with the relevant ministries on Sudan's conflict.

On Friday, South Korea's C-130J transport plane, carrying some 50 personnel, including security and medical staff, was dispatched to evacuate its nationals in Sudan. (Yonhap)

