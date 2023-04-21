 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon to send plane to pull Koreans from war-torn Sudan

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 14:23       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 14:24
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony marking the April 19 Revolution on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony marking the April 19 Revolution on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government to prepare a warplane to evacuate South Koreans in Sudan, a country rocked by a power struggle between its military and a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to a statement released by Yoon’s office Friday, the president had told his defense and foreign ministers to draw up the plan as part of broader safety contingencies amid the escalating civil war that erupted Saturday. Street battles have since left Sudanese without water or food. The RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce effective from 6 a.m. Friday.

“We should do everything we can to protect fellow Koreans (in Sudan),” Yoon said in the statement. The National Security Office will be in charge of running a 24/7 interagency response team that will “closely monitor the latest developments” in Khartoum, the capital city under fire, the statement added.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114