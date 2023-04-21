Yoon to send plane to pull Koreans from war-torn Sudan

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government to prepare a warplane to evacuate South Koreans in Sudan, a country rocked by a power struggle between its military and a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to a statement released by Yoon’s office Friday, the president had told his defense and foreign ministers to draw up the plan as part of broader safety contingencies amid the escalating civil war that erupted Saturday. Street battles have since left Sudanese without water or food. The RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce effective from 6 a.m. Friday.

“We should do everything we can to protect fellow Koreans (in Sudan),” Yoon said in the statement. The National Security Office will be in charge of running a 24/7 interagency response team that will “closely monitor the latest developments” in Khartoum, the capital city under fire, the statement added.