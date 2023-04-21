[Test drive] Porsche can make your heart beat faster

Porsche vehicles drive on Jeju Island (Porche Korea)

Ferry Porsche gave birth to the Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster with his team in 1948, breathing life into his dream of the ideal sports car and marking the beginning of one of the most recognized auto brands in the world. The founder of Porsche said, “In the beginning, I looked around and could not find quite the car I dreamed of, so I decided to build it myself." Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the legendary brand’s establishment this year, Porsche has been conducting various celebrations across the world under the slogan “Driven by Dreams.” Porsche Korea organized a large-scale media test drive on Jeju Island from April 17 to 20, offering a chance to experience the full lineup of all Porsche vehicles: The Porsche 718, 911, Panamera, Taycan, Cayenne and Macan. The Korea Herald reporter got the chance to check out the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe and Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo.

Donning the signature red color of the brand, the Porsche 911 stood out among the other Porsche vehicles lined up for the test drive at the JW Marriot Jeju Resort and Spa. The red Porsche 911 embodied both slickness and luxury. In sports driving mode, the sound of the Porsche 911's exhaust made the driver’s heart beat faster as the car moved into full acceleration, with 458-horsepower and the speeding capability to reach 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds from standstill. About an hour of driving the Porsche 911 was enough to validate why the vehicle is one of the most beloved sports cars in the world. While the Porsche 911 showcased the heritage and latest cutting-edge technology of a sports car running on an internal combustion engine, the Porsche Taycan gave a glimpse into the future of Porsche.

Boasting a maximum of 680 horsepower, the all-electric vehicle ran smoothly and quietly. As the car drove along a winding course, the steering felt effortless and stable. When the driver pressed down the acceleration pedal all the way to the floor under sports mode, the driver’s body was pushed back against the seat due to the unexpectedly fast change in speed. The EV also transmitted a sound similar to what one might hear from a spaceship in warp drive in a science fiction movie such as Star Wars. The heart was beating faster once again. Porsche Korea has seen a surge in sales as the German high-end automaker sold 8,963 units in the country last year, over twice as many as the figure of 4,204 sold in 2019. The company’s annual revenue has also continued to increase in the same period to log 1.21 trillion won ($986 million) last year.

Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann told The Korea Herald that the German automaker is focusing on the quality of sales instead of the volume of units sold in the local market. “It’s great to see such high interest in Porsche from Korean customers. That’s what allows us to do more creative activities. (The) Seongsu pop-up could happen because of the Korean market’s uniqueness,” he said, referring to Porsche’s cultural complex that opened in eastern Seoul in November last year. Gerrmann has been in charge of Porsche Korea for over three and a half years now. Although he did not disclose how much longer he will hold the CEO position here, he said that he would focus on carrying out as many activities as possible to give back to Korean society and help those in need for the rest of his tenure.

Porsche's full product lineup (Porche Korea)