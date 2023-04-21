Booker-winning Han Kang to meet UK readers with ‘Greek Lesson’

South Korean novelist Han Kang of “The Vegetarian” will meet readers in the UK ahead of the publication of the English edition of the author's novel "Greek Lessons," the Korean Cultural Center in England said.

Han is scheduled to attend a book talk event on Sunday at the 295-seat Purcell Room at the Southbank Center, in London. Writer and broadcaster Octavia Bright will moderate the event.

The English edition of “Greek Lessons,” translated by Deborah Smith and Emily Yae Won, and published by Penguin Random House, is scheduled to hit the bookshelves in Britain on April 27. The book was released on April 18 in the US by Hogarth.