Korean bands to perform at New York’s Lincoln Center

Punk band Crying Nut and indie band Say Sue Me will be performing at Damrosch Park at New York's Lincoln Center on July 19.

According to the Korean Cultural Center in New York, Crying Nut and Say Sue Me will be the second group of Korean bands to perform at the Lincoln Center, following Jannabi and byebyesea last year.

The bands will play at the K-Indie Music Night, a highlight of the Lincoln Center’s Korean culture and arts-themed festival, Korean Arts Week.

Having debuted in 1995, Crying Nut became an iconic Korean rock band with hit songs “Maldalija,” “Luxemburg” and “Isn’t That Good?”

Formed in 2012, Busan-based indie band Say Sue Me came to international attention with their '60s to '90s Western-rock inspired music, like “We’re Sobered Up” and “So Tender.”