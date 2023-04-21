 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Korean bands to perform at New York’s Lincoln Center

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 14:35       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 14:35
Crying Nut (Drug Records)
Crying Nut (Drug Records)

Punk band Crying Nut and indie band Say Sue Me will be performing at Damrosch Park at New York's Lincoln Center on July 19.

According to the Korean Cultural Center in New York, Crying Nut and Say Sue Me will be the second group of Korean bands to perform at the Lincoln Center, following Jannabi and byebyesea last year.

The bands will play at the K-Indie Music Night, a highlight of the Lincoln Center’s Korean culture and arts-themed festival, Korean Arts Week.

Having debuted in 1995, Crying Nut became an iconic Korean rock band with hit songs “Maldalija,” “Luxemburg” and “Isn’t That Good?”

Formed in 2012, Busan-based indie band Say Sue Me came to international attention with their '60s to '90s Western-rock inspired music, like “We’re Sobered Up” and “So Tender.”

Say Sue Me (KCCNY)
Say Sue Me (KCCNY)

The band performed in London, Bristol and Leicester in the UK in 2017 and was also introduced in "Rocket Hour," pop star Elton John’s Apple Music radio program.

Tickets will be offered free on site starting at 7:30 p.m. (US time) on July 19.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114