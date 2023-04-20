[One with Nature] Gwangyang has more to offer than just plum blossoms

Visitors rest next to a field of canola flowers in Ggeutdeul Village, Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, on Monday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

GWANGYANG, South Jeolla Province -- Gwangyang, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, is home to vast fields of plum blossom trees, which draw huge crowds from around the country each spring. The flowers that blossom here are some of the first to bloom on the peninsula, signaling the arrival of the new season. From early to mid-March, the city and Hongssangri Plum Farm, widely known as Maehwa (plum) Village, is crowded with people who come to see the flower-filled fields. As the popcorn-like blossoms fall from the trees and the picturesque village turns from white to shades of green, visitors thin out and the plum farm grows quiet. But Gwangyang-born housewife surnamed Hong, 56, told The Korea Herald that April may be a better time to enjoy her hometown. “You will miss out on the popular plum blossoms but (visiting in April) may be better than the countless visitors, getting out of cars, buses, taxis and the noise of the crowds. There are so many other things to enjoy in Gwangyang. For example, the canola flowers,” Hong said.

A field of canola flowers in Gwangyang (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Ggeutdeul Village's canola flowers The canola flowers at Ggeutdeul Village -- a small riverside village near Seomjingnag in Gwangyang -- beckons with scenic views and waves of yellow-colored flowers as soon as the plum blossoms and cherry blossoms disappear. Starting in early April, the canola flowers gently sway to the rhythm of the spring breeze. The 20,000-square-meter canola flower field captures people's hearts, not only with the cheerful yellow flowers, but also with the visitor-friendly walking path. The small dirt roads offer a chance for the visitors of all ages to tour around the field without damaging the flowers, many of which are as tall as a grown person. If you wish to view the flowers from a distance and enjoy the panoramic views, take a step back to the main walking trail, where trees and benches invite visitors to sit down and take in the surroundings. Visitors can bike along the Seomjingang Bicycle Path while appreciating both the beauty of the springtime flowers and the spectacular view of the winding Seomgjingang, one of the four major rivers in South Korea.

A camellia grove at the Ongnyongsa temple site (Gwangyang-si)

Ongnyongsa's camellia grove While the canola flower field attracts visitors with its corn yellow petals, the camellia grove at an old Buddhist temple site where Ongyongsa stood during the latter part of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC to 935 AD), mesmerizes with scarlet red flowers. The forest of camellias, named as one of the top nine spots in Gwangyang, is one of the largest in Korea with some 10,000 trees. After a two- to three-minute walk on a winding, paved road that starts at the nearby parking lot, visitors can enter a flower tunnel of camellia trees. The walking trail with a slight slope continues with small-sized stone walls on both sides. As soon as the flower tunnel ends, a sweeping view of the Ongyongsa temple site appears. Visitors can be seen building their own stone towers, making a wish and praying for good fortune at the site.

Panoramic view of the Ongyongsa temple site (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

“According to a legend, the camellia trees were planted by Doseon (827-898), a renowned Buddhist monk and master of “pungsu jiri,” or feng shui, who tried to make an auspicious site. Almost all camellia trees in the forest are more than 1,000 years old,” Kim Jeong-ja, a culture and history guide from the information center, told The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “The place gets crowded from mid-March to April. It’s true that the flowers are beautiful when they bloom, but Ongyongsa temple site is visited by many people who wish to feel the tranquil atmosphere and spend quality time, even after the flowers have fallen from the trees,” Kim continued. The guide added that the camellia forest is also a starting point to enjoy the Baegunsan mountain trail as it offers a path to three different courses.

Visitors enjoy the lush forest of Seosan at Gwangyang Seosan Eoul-gil on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)