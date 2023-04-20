Korea Herald, Pakistan discuss 40th anniversary of ties

Pakistan Ambassador to Korea Nabeel Munir(right) and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young exchange greetings during a courtesy visit to Herald Corp. headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Pakistan's ambassador to Korea shared ideas to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Pakistan-Korea relations this year in a meeting with Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young.

During his courtesy visit to The Korea Herald, Nabeel Munir suggested to enhance media cooperation through content exchange, facilitate business at many levels and activate people-to-people ties through tourism. Pakistan established diplomatic relations with South Korea in November 1983.

Korean companies have made huge investments in Pakistan, said Munir, citing Kia and Lotte as two examples. He hoped for further investments from Korean companies and promotion in bilateral trade.

"We have already started discussions on signing an FTA with Korea," he said, referring to free trade agreement negotiations.

Pakistan-Korea bilateral trade hit $1.69 billion in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.