Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 09:00       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 09:00

“Killing Romance”

(South Korea)

Opened April 14

Comedy

Directed by Lee Won-seok

A former superstar, Yeo-rae (Lee Ha-nee) abandons her acting career after receiving bad reviews for her acting. She leaves Korea to go on vacation and lands on Quala Island, where Jonathan Na, a chaebol scion, is waiting to save her life -- and her heart.

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

(US)

Opened April 12

Action

Directed by Charles F. Stahelski

Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends, who have turned into foes.

“Rebound”

(South Korea)

Opened April 5

Drama

Directed by Jang Hang-joon

Kang Yang-hyun (Ahn Jae-hong), a former basketball player and public service worker, returns to his alma mater as a newly recruited basketball coach to take charge of a team on the verge of disbandment. It’s not an easy journey.

“Suzume”

(Japan)

Opened March 8

Adventure/Animation

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
