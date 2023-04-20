[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Killing Romance” (South Korea) Opened April 14 Comedy Directed by Lee Won-seok A former superstar, Yeo-rae (Lee Ha-nee) abandons her acting career after receiving bad reviews for her acting. She leaves Korea to go on vacation and lands on Quala Island, where Jonathan Na, a chaebol scion, is waiting to save her life -- and her heart.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (US) Opened April 12 Action Directed by Charles F. Stahelski Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends, who have turned into foes.

“Rebound” (South Korea) Opened April 5 Drama Directed by Jang Hang-joon Kang Yang-hyun (Ahn Jae-hong), a former basketball player and public service worker, returns to his alma mater as a newly recruited basketball coach to take charge of a team on the verge of disbandment. It’s not an easy journey.