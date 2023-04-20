Is Google Korea no longer dream workplace?

The logo of Google is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in New York City. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Google’s biggest round of global layoffs have forced its workers to play a game of chance in order to keep their jobs. Korean employees of the US tech giant recently established a labor union amid escalating job insecurity.

In January, Google announced a 6 percent reduction in its total workforce this year, affecting about 12,000 jobs across the platform giant and its parent company Alphabet. In accordance, Google Korea also notified its employees of the impending job eliminations.

Google Korea’s labor union, affiliated with the Korea Finance & Service Workers Union, held their first meeting on April 11 to enact regulations and elect leaders.

There are about 680 workers at Google Korea and another 170 working at Google Cloud Korea. The union declined to reveal the exact number of its membership, citing “employee protection.”

By March, 80 percent of workers who received a recommended resignation email from Google Korea had left the company, the union said.

“With the ongoing job cuts in the US IT industry, employees have been concerned about their job security and decided to establish our own union," Kim Jong-sub, head of the union, said. "The purpose of the union is to improve employment stability, working environment and welfare."

Despite being renowned as a “dream workplace” for four consecutive years, Google Korea has followed in the footsteps of other major big-tech firms, such as Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, by implementing job cuts, the union noted.

According to a recent poll conducted by the workplace community app Blind, Google Korea employees were the happiest among workers in the country. Their average happiness index stood at 75 out of 100 points, marking the highest score for four years in a row, the result showed.

Google is not the first case among the Korean units of global companies forming a union to organize workers. Microsoft Korea formed a union in 2017 to resist unilateral restructuring and forced early retirement. Employees of Oracle Korea also went on a full-scale strike six months after establishing a union in the same year.

But the latest round of massive layoffs at big tech companies is sending shock waves across industries as it comes after the industry was on a hiring spree during the pandemic years.

Labor experts predict employee activism is expected to be heightened in Korea, in particular, considering the nation’s labor law that is designed to better protect workers than in the US.

Kim Sung-hee, a professor at the Korea University Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, said Google and other US tech companies are required to meet a set of strict conditions to lay off workers.

“There must be a pressing business need that can be proven, efforts must be made to avoid layoffs, and those affected must be selected reasonably and fairly,” the professor said. “The country’s labor laws are relatively stronger than in the US, where layoffs can take place if a company thinks there is a need. Those with shorter job tenure get to be ousted first.”

But another anonymous labor expert pointed out that the Korean law is still “not strong enough” to protect employees here compared to some European countries. Big tech companies like Google and Amazon’s layoffs have been put on hold there because of labor protection laws.