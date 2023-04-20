Hana Financial awards artists with disabilities

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center) poses with the winners of the group's art contest during an award ceremony held at its Seoul headquarters on Thursday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group on Thursday held an award ceremony for the winners of its art contest for supporting and celebrating artists with developmental disorders.

The ceremony of the contest dubbed “Hana Artverse” took place in commemoration of Korea’s 43rd National Day of People with Disabilities on Thursday.

This is the second time the group hosted the multi-platform art contest to allow artists with developmental disabilities to showcase their talents and improve social awareness through high-quality exhibitions.

“We will continue to provide support for people with disabilities to thrive in today’s society and showcase their talents," Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said during the ceremony.

It is also aimed at reviving art and culture after the COVID-19 pandemic, the group added.

For two months starting in December last year, 588 contestants from around the country submitted pieces reflecting the themes of nature, environment, and sharing. This is nearly five times the number of submissions received during the first contest held the previous year.

This time, Hana Financial expanded the contest to include children and teenagers.

After evaluation by professor Kim Sun-ah at Hanyang University’s Hanyang Education in Art+Design Lab, 30 pieces were selected as winners, including three grand prizes, four second-place prizes, and seven runner-up prizes across the children, teenager, and adult categories.

The pieces will be available for viewing from now until July at locations including Hana’s headquarters in Eulji-ro, Seoul, the Art Archives at the Seoul Museum of Art, and on the online website of Spring Shine, a startup that curates environments and offers career opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

Hana Financial noted that four adult winners will be given the opportunity to intern at Spring Shine.

The group also mentioned plans to launch limited edition cards featuring the designs of several winning pieces.