World

[Graphic News] Ukraine’s GDP fell 29.1% in 2022 during Russia’s invasion

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 08:01

Ukraine’s gross domestic product fell by 29.1 percent in 2022 as Russia’s full-scale invasion battered the economy, the state statistics service said.

The final 2022 GDP figure was slightly better than the 30 percent drop previously forecast by the government.

Russia’s economy contracted by 2.1 percent last year, shrinking less than expected despite sanctions imposed by European nations and the United States.

Moscow’s February 2022 invasion has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions, damaged heavy industry, the power grid and the agriculture sector, and resulted in the loss of swathes of land in the south and east. (Reuters)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
